Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 9.8%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price shot up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.72. 39,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,492,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.