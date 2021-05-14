Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

RSGUF opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

