Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $41.32 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $41,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. 86,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,003. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.