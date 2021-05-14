Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,541 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 41.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 118,670 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NEP traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. 2,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,757. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -168.87%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

