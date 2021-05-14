Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 9,625 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,891,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,236,000 after acquiring an additional 448,943 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 88,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.4% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,242,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 2,064,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE remained flat at $$40.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,355,961. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

