Roth Capital Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $310.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.90.

SEDG stock opened at $204.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

