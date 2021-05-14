Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $42.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $8,279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

