Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

