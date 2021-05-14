Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.36.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$15.73. 118,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$16.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.