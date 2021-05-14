Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 74,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,531,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $100.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

