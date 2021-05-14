Royal Bank of Canada Raises Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.05.

SPB stock traded up C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$14.98. 570,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,383. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.01. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

