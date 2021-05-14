Royal Bank of Canada Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $50.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

