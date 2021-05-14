RPC Group (LON:RPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.36). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.36), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 792.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

RPC Group Company Profile (LON:RPC)

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

