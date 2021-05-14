Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,839,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,116,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,805,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after buying an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,636,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

