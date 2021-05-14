Safestore’s (SAFE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Get Safestore alerts:

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 898.50 ($11.74) on Monday. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 619 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 831.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 802.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.