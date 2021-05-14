Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 549 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.95. 233,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,692. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

