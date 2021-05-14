Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $373.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.62. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.