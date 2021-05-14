Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Saia stock traded up $11.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day moving average is $200.02. Saia has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.