salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Michael B. Yongue’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average is $228.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

