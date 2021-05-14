Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Insider Mark Gregory Spinks Sells 15,324 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

