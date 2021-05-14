Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is focused on augmenting its online business amid the pandemic. Notably, Sally Beauty’s global e-commerce sales surged 56% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of strategic acquisitions. However, Sally Beauty is battling with escalated SG&A expenses. The company’s SG&A expenses, including COVID-19 related net costs, increased $7.8 million in the quarter. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that for the second half of 2021, it expects SG&A dollars to increase year over year.”

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.