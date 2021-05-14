Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SZGPY. Baader Bank raised Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$3.38 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

