Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 72 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $290.16 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.00, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

