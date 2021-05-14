Sandy Spring Bank Has $219,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.74.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

