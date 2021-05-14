Sandy Spring Bank Has $219,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.74.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
