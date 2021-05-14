Sandy Spring Bank Has $77,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,411 shares of company stock worth $28,358,009 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

