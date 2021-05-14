Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 51.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,354,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

