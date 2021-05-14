Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 106 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRSP opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

