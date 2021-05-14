Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 853 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

BAH stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

