Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,460 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.00. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

