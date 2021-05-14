Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97,065 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,782,711. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

