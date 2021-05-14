Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 134,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

