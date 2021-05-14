Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $55.17. 496,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,669,816. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

