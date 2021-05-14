Savant Capital LLC Acquires 703 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

