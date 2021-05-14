Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.7% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 22,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 382,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 117.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 548,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

