Savant Capital LLC Buys 253 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,615.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

