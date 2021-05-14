Savant Capital LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $1,816,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.