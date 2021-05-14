Savant Capital LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Insiders sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

