Savant Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

