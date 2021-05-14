Savant Capital LLC Sells 630 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 620,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

