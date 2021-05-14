Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Raised to $22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $20.50 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

SISXF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Savaria has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

