Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,013.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Scala has a market cap of $12.70 million and $76,013.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00091788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.62 or 0.00621183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00237205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.01135623 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $598.79 or 0.01205212 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,859,484,071 coins and its circulating supply is 10,059,484,071 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

