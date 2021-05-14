ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ScanSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. 121,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ScanSource by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

