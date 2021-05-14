Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is High Note Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHM traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 386,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,322. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

