Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is High Note Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHM traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 386,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,322. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit