Scotiabank Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$121.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

TSE WN opened at C$115.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.59. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$116.42. The stock has a market cap of C$17.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 billion. Research analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.2499996 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,143,612.75. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,600,794.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock worth $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

