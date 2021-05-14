Scotiabank Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.17.

TSE:AC opened at C$24.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

