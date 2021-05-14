Scott V. Olrich Sells 13,335 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.68 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.08 and a 200 day moving average of $226.35.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.