Scott V. Olrich Sells 13,335 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.68 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.08 and a 200 day moving average of $226.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

