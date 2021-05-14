Seaport Res Ptn Comments on SPX FLOW, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

