Secret (SCRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.59 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00005804 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $201.16 million and $3.59 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00736882 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $973.97 or 0.01958674 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,304,699 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

