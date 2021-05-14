Security National Trust Co. Has $2 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

COST stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

