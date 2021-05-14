Security National Trust Co. Has $5.70 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $149.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.